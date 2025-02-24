T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $265.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $271.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

