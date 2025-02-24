TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,571,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,813,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,080,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 732.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $304.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.59. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.85.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

