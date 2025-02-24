Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 395.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 74.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $111.45 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.