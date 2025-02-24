Top Esports Stocks To Watch Today – February 21st

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, and Sphere Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the professional competitive video gaming industry, known as eSports. These can include video game developers, streaming services, hardware companies or eSports teams and leagues. Investing in these stocks allows investors to gain exposure to the rapidly growing global eSports market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 1,102,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.31. 130,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,384. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average is $182.30. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 258,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.39.

