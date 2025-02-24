Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,049.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,500.94 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,145.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,071.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,323.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.