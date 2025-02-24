Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $2.23 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,743,000 after purchasing an additional 314,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $191.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.79.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.