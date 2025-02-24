Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $201.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

