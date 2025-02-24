Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247,986 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,619,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,755,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,801,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $268.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

