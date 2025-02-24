WealthShield Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,003.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

