WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $416.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

