Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,429,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $624.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.08.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

