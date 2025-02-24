World Equity Group Inc. Buys Shares of 7,396 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5,776.0% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 249,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 126,612 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,542,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,451,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.84 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.