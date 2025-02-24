Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,000. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in T-Mobile US by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,960,000 after acquiring an additional 397,345 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total transaction of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

TMUS opened at $265.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.