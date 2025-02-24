YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.36 (NYSEARCA:APLY)

YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:APLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.
YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance
APLY stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.
YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
