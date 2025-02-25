10,352 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

