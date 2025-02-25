22,745 Shares in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Purchased by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAB. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.64 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.12.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

