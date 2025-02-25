279,289 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 279,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after buying an additional 2,591,761 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after buying an additional 1,520,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,666,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,087,000 after acquiring an additional 869,727 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.53.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
