2seventy bio (TSVT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.74. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2seventy bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

