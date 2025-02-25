9,305 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Purchased by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BITO stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

