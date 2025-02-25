AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $125.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.87.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

