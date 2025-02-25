Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Alfabs Australia Ltd (ASX:AAL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Alfabs Australia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $117.50 million and a P/E ratio of 32.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alfabs Australia

In other Alfabs Australia news, insider William (Bill) Wavish bought 618,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$235,693.46 ($149,173.07).

About Alfabs Australia

