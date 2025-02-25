Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,127 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4,447.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 584,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,989,000 after acquiring an additional 572,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 634,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,432,000 after buying an additional 136,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $420.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.22 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

