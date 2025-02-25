Amalgamated Bank Purchases 237,496 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 823.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,496 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

