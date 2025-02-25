Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Amer Sports also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amer Sports from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

