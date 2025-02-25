Ameresco (AMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $524.31 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.