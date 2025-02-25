American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other American Assets Trust news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $853,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,690.90. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 431,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
