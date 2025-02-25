Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,592 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $921,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $336,375,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $392.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $396.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

