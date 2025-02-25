Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $105,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 602,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,024,660.28. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 316,644 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $3,654,071.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,160,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,477,801.52. The trade was a 9.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

