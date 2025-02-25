Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.4% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

