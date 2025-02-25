Avalon Capital Management Invests $254,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 77.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Insider Activity

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $33,421,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,928,250. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

