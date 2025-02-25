BankPlus Trust Department Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $272.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

