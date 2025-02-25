BankPlus Trust Department Buys Shares of 928 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

