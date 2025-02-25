Best Financial Stocks To Research – February 24th

Venus Acquisition, Berkshire Hathaway, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate within the financial services industry, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks represent ownership stakes that are influenced by economic conditions, regulatory changes, and interest rate fluctuations, and they offer exposure to both income from dividends and potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Venus Acquisition stock traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. 526,636,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40. Venus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $18.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $497.48. 3,471,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,542. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $499.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.76.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $461.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $424.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

