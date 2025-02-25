Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OBDC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 275,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

