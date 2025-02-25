Brown Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 11,996 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBOC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $32,081,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 137.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS XBOC opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

