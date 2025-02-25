Brown Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

STZ opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.