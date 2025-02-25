Brown Financial Advisors Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,709 shares of company stock worth $3,060,151. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

