Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $27,089,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,766,000 after acquiring an additional 58,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.65.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

