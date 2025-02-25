C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

