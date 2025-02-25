Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.51.

SNOW opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 323,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,810 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,544. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $750,572,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

