Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,994 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Celanese by 155.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 130,037 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Celanese by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Celanese by 21.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

