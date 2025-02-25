Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 167 ($2.11).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
Centrica Price Performance
Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 19 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 25.16%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £2,177.52 ($2,748.01). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,472 shares of company stock valued at $458,480. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Centrica
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.
