City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Announces Earnings Results

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. City of London Investment Group had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 12.88%.
Shares of LON CLIG opened at GBX 358.71 ($4.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £173.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.47. City of London Investment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 302 ($3.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($5.05). The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 374.34.
The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.
