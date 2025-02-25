Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

