Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 642 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,149,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 118.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $98.25.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,670. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

