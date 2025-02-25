comScore (SCOR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore Stock Performance

SCOR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,409. comScore has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Stories

