Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,084,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 231,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $105.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

