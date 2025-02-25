Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.