Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $125.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

