Critical Comparison: C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and C4 Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics -313.35% -42.45% -27.55%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics $33.67 million 6.06 -$132.49 million ($1.70) -1.70

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and C4 Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and C4 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 C4 Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50

C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 301.38%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company is also developing CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC. It has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; Betta Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.; and Merck Sharp & Dohme, LLC, as well as Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

